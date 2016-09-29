版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-Volitionrx announces proposed public offering of common stock

Sept 29 VolitionRX Ltd:

* VolitionRX announces proposed public offering of common stock

* Volition intends to use net proceeds of offering for continued product development, clinical studies, product commercialization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

