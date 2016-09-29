BRIEF-Ship Finance International announces offering of convertible senior notes

Sept 29 Ship Finance International Ltd
* Ship Finance International Limited announces offering of
convertible senior notes
* Notes will pay interest quarterly in arrears, have a term
of five years, and will be convertible into co's common shares
* Unit will enter into share lending agreement with
affiliates of Jefferies LLC, one of underwriters of notes
offering
* Share lending agreement under which unit will lend to
share borrower up to 8 million of company's common shares
* Intends to offer $200 million aggregate principal amount
of convertible senior notes due 2021
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering for repurchase
of all or a portion of its existing 3.25% convertible notes
