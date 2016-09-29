BRIEF-CNO financial says termination of long-term care reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE

Sept 29 CNO Financial Group Inc :
* CNO Financial Group announces termination of long-term
care reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE and recapture of
assets, liabilities and policyholder administration
* CNO Financial says BCLIC and WNIC gave written notice to
bre that they are terminating their reinsurance agreements with
BRE, effective immediately
* BCLIC and WNIC have also commenced litigation against
current and former individual principals of BRE
* CNO Financial Group Inc says CNO has suspended its share
repurchase program for remainder of 2016
* Preliminary information indicates CNO would record
after-tax charge of about $55 million, calculated on a pro forma
basis
* As a result of recapture and other things , CNO will
contribute approximately $200 million to its insurance
subsidiaries
* Terminating reinsurance agreements with Beechwood RE (BRE)
and recapturing approximately $550 million of closed block
long-term care liabilities
* BCLIC and WNIC recently expanded scope of audit to include
additional level 3 investments with a reported amount of
approximately $90 million
* CNO cos are resuming responsibility for aspects of
policyholder administration; expect no impact to policyholders
due to actions
* CNO Financial Group Inc says recapture of business is not
expected to have a material impact to ongoing free cash flow
generation of company
