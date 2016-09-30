版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-BGC Partners updates its outlook for Q3 2016

Sept 30 Bgc Partners Inc

* Now expects its revenues for period to be slightly below low end of range of its previously stated guidance

* Expects Q3 pre-tax distributable earnings to be around mid-point of range of its previously stated guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

