BRIEF-Hailiang Education says CFO Lei Chen resigns

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Hailiang Education Group Inc
* Hailiang education announces changes to management team and board composition
* Hancheng Lee, chief accounting officer of company, will assume role of chief financial officer, effective immediately
* Lei Chen, chief financial officer, will leave company effective immediately
* Says CFO Lei Chen resigned
* Says Xiaohua Gu appointed chairman of the board
* Xiaohua Gu, an independent director of board, has been elected as chairman of corporate governance and nominating committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.