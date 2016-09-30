版本:
BRIEF-Sernova to appoint Scott Langille as new CFO

Sept 30 Sernova Corp

* Announces appointment of new CFO

* Says Scott Langille appointed CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

