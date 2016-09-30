BRIEF-Fortis announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Fortis Inc
* Fortis Inc. announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering
* Priced US$500 million of notes due 2021 at 2.100% and US$1.5 billion of notes due 2026 at 3.055% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.