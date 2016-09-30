版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Fortis announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering

Sept 30 Fortis Inc

* Fortis Inc. announces pricing of US$2.0 billion notes offering

* Priced US$500 million of notes due 2021 at 2.100% and US$1.5 billion of notes due 2026 at 3.055% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐