BRIEF-McCormick reports strong Q3 results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 McCormick & Company Inc
* McCormick reports strong third quarter results and increases 2016 financial outlook
* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.03 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $1.00
* Q3 sales rose 3 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.94 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $3.68 to $3.72
* For FY 2016 company expects to grow sales approximately 3%, which is at upper end of its previous range
* Qtrly net sales $1.09 billion versus $1.06 billion
* Q3 revenue view $1.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimated impact of special charges in 2016 is $0.07 compared to $0.37 in 2015
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $3.75 to $3.79 excluding items
* FY2016 earnings per share view $3.75 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $4.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
