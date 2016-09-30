BRIEF-Endo Pharmaceuticals presents new mid-stage data evaluating safety and effectiveness of Xiaflex

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Endo International Plc
* Endo Pharmaceuticals presents new phase 2 data evaluating the safety and effectiveness of Xiaflex(collagenase clostridium histolyticum) for dupuytren's disease nodules
* Safety profile of those treated with CCH was generally well tolerated
* Study participants treated with 1 injection of Xiaflex showed statistically significant decrease in size, hardness of dupuytren's disease nodules
* One adverse event was reported as severe (injection site pain with CCH 0.60 mg)
* No patients were discontinued from study because of an adverse event. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
