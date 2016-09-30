版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:15 BJT

BRIEF-Iao Kun Group Holding Company limited provides update on strategic initiatives

Sept 30 Iao Kun Group Holding Co Ltd :

* Iao Kun Group Holding Company Limited provides update on strategic initiatives

* Announces lapse of purchase agreement for Jeju Sun Hotel & casino

* Closes VIP gaming room at Le Royal Arc casino, expects to generate annual savings of US$750,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [IKGH.O ]

