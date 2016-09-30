版本:
BRIEF-Luxor announces private placement

Sept 30 Luxor Industrial Corp :

* Luxor announces private placement

* Non-Brokered private placement financing to raise $ 3 million at a price of $0.30 per unit

* Placement is comprised of 10 million units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

