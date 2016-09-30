BRIEF-Gencor names John Elliott as CEO

Sept 30 Gencor Industries Inc :

* Gencor announces chief executive officer transition

* E.J. Elliott, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, will relinquish position of CEO

* E.J. Elliott will continue as chairman of company's board of directors

* John E. Elliott, son of E.J. Elliott will assume role of chief executive officer effective October 1, 2016