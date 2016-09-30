版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Abbvie's investigational HCV regimen receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation

Sept 30 Abbvie Inc :

* AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐