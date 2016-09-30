版本:
2016年 9月 30日

BRIEF-Cognizant appoints Rajeev Mehta as president

Sept 30 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp :

* Cognizant appoints Rajeev Mehta as president of the company

* Mehta replaces Gordon Coburn who resigned from company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

