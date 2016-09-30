版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-Dynatronics welcomes David Wirthlin as its new CFO

Sept 30 Dynatronics Corp

* Dynatronics welcomes David A. Wirthlin as its new chief financial officer

* Wirthlin will succeed Terry M. Atkinson

* Wirthlin joins as CFO effective October 11, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

