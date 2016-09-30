版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:49 BJT

BRIEF-Enanta Pharmaceuticals announces AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation

Sept 30 Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Enanta Pharmaceuticals announces AbbVie's investigational HCV regimen receives U.S. FDA breakthrough therapy designation

* According to FDA,BTD is intended to expedite development,review of an investigational therapy for serious condition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

