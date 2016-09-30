BRIEF-GEO Group provides update on contract renewal for the D. Ray James Correctional Facility

Sept 30 Geo Group Inc

* Provides update on contract renewal for the D. Ray James Correctional Facility

* BOP extended contract for company-owned D. Ray James Correctional Facility for a two-year renewal term through September 30, 2018

* GEO does not expect to revise its previously issued guidance as a result of this renewal

* Contract for housing of up to 1,900 federal inmates with a fixed payment for 1,800 beds