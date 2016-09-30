版本:
BRIEF-Superior Drilling Products announces pricing of follow-on equity offering

Sept 30 Superior Drilling Products Inc

* Announces pricing Of follow-on equity offering

* Says offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $1.00per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

