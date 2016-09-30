BRIEF-Medianews to replace Monster's existing board of directors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Medianews Group Inc :
* Medianews Group to solicit consents to elect seven highly qualified director candidates to replace monster's existing board of directors
* Believe that if our slate of nominees is elected, Daniel W. Dienst will be appointed as ceo
* If our slate of nominees is elected, Monster's new board will conduct search for new ceo while Daniel W. Dienst would be interim ceo
* Has delivered an open letter to Monster Worldwide Inc's shareholders, which introduces mng's nominees to board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
