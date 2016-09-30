版本:
BRIEF-Berry plastics announces COO appointment in advance of CEO retirement in 2017

Sept 30 Berry Plastics Group Inc :

* Berry plastics announces COO appointment in advance of CEO retirement in 2017

* Thomas E. Salmon has been unanimously elected as berry's president and Chief Operating Officer effective October 3

* Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jonathan D. Rich, has informed board of directors of his intention to retire as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

