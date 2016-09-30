版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:38 BJT

BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust announces pricing of $75 mln of convertible senior notes due 2019

Sept 30 Arbor Realty Trust Inc

* Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. announces pricing of $75 million of convertible senior notes due 2019

* Announced public offering of $75 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.50% convertible senior notes due 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

