BRIEF-Active Power enters into asset purchase agreement with Langley Holdings Plc

Sept 30 Active Power Inc

* Active Power enters into asset purchase agreement with Langley Holdings Plc

* Langley will acquire substantially all assets and operations of active power

* After closing, under the APA company will transition business model to monetize non-core intellectual property assets not bought by Langley

* Deal includes the Active Power name plus assumption of all debt

* Company is in active negotiations with several parties to raise additional capital to support the business strategy