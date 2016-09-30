版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 20:53 BJT

BRIEF-Active Power enters into asset purchase agreement with Langley Holdings Plc

Sept 30 Active Power Inc

* Active Power enters into asset purchase agreement with Langley Holdings Plc

* Langley will acquire substantially all assets and operations of active power

* After closing, under the APA company will transition business model to monetize non-core intellectual property assets not bought by Langley

* Deal includes the Active Power name plus assumption of all debt

* Company is in active negotiations with several parties to raise additional capital to support the business strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐