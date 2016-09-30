版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五

BRIEF-PartnerRe announces redemption of $250 mln 6.875 pct senior notes due 2018

Sept 30 PartnerRe Ltd :

* PartnerRe Ltd. announces redemption of $250 million 6.875% senior notes due 2018, 6.50% Series D cumulative preferred shares and 7.25% Series E cumulative preferred shares on November 1, 2016

* PartnerRe Finance A LLC, co's unit called for redemption of all $250 million of its outstanding 6.875% senior notes due 2018, among others Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

