版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 21:32 BJT

BRIEF-Kindred Biosciences submits final major NADA technical section for Safety for Mirataz to FDA

Sept 30 Kindred Biosciences Inc :

* Kindred Biosciences submits final major New Animal Drug Application technical section for Safety for Mirataz to FDA and launches KindredBio Equine website

* In target animal safety study, Mirataz was generally well-tolerated and no significant safety concerns were identified Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐