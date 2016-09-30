版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 21:42 BJT

BRIEF-Delcath prices underwritten public offering at $3.00 per share

Sept 30 Delcath Systems Inc :

* Delcath prices underwritten public offering of common stock and warrants

* Pricing of an underwritten public offering of 425,000 shares of its common stock at a price of $3.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

