BRIEF-Emergent biosolutions provides update on biothrax procurement contract and discussions with CDC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Emergent Biosolutions Inc :
* Emergent Biosolutions provides update on status of Biothrax procurement contract and discussions with CDC
* Cdc has granted a no-cost extension to enable delivery of remaining doses to be completed by November 30, 2016
* Company remains in active negotiations with CDC with respect to sole source notification (2016-n-17905) issued in June
* Says CDC has exercised an option to procure all remaining Biothrax doses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.