公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 21:47 BJT

BRIEF-AIG names Hugh Tamassia Chief Enterprise Architect

Sept 30 American International Group Inc :

* AIG names Hugh Tamassia Chief Enterprise Architect

* Hugh Tamassia will join AIG as Chief enterprise architect on October 3, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

