BRIEF-Gray Rock acquires mineral properties in BC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Gray Rock Resources Ltd
* Gray Rock acquires mineral properties in BC
* In consideration of acquisitions, company will issue to Decoors for surprise lake property 4.0 million common shares
* Agreement also includes six other early-stage mineral exploration properties comprising a further 55 mineral claims
* Says Decoors will have right to nominate up to two directors to board of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
