BRIEF-Gray Rock acquires mineral properties in BC

Sept 30 Gray Rock Resources Ltd

* Gray Rock acquires mineral properties in BC

* In consideration of acquisitions, company will issue to Decoors for surprise lake property 4.0 million common shares

* Agreement also includes six other early-stage mineral exploration properties comprising a further 55 mineral claims

* Says Decoors will have right to nominate up to two directors to board of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

