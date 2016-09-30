版本:
BRIEF-Ackroo to raise $1 million in private placement

Sept 30 Ackroo Inc :

* Ackroo to raise $1 million - additional capital to fuel sales, technology development and strategic acquisitions

* Says in connection with private placement, company will issue up to 5 million units at a price of $0.20 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

