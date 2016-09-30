版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 22:59 BJT

BRIEF-Lakeland Bancorp prices $75 million of 5.125% subordinated notes

Sept 30 Lakeland Bancorp Inc

* Lakeland Bancorp announces pricing of $75 million of 5.125% subordinated notes

* Notes will bear interest at a rate of 5.125% per annum Source text for Eikon:

