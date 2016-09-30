版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 30日 星期五 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-On Semiconductor announces refinancing of secured debt facilities

Sept 30 On Semiconductor

* On Semiconductor announces refinancing of secured debt facilities

* Transaction replaces, refinances in full senior secured term loans with new tranche of refinancing term loans with 1.25% reduction

* Refinancing amends debt facilities to refinance term loans with new tranche of refinancing term loans

* Refinancing transaction increases size of its senior secured term loan facility by $200 million to a total aggregate amount of $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐