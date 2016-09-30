BRIEF-On Semiconductor announces refinancing of secured debt facilities

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 On Semiconductor
* On Semiconductor announces refinancing of secured debt facilities
* Transaction replaces, refinances in full senior secured term loans with new tranche of refinancing term loans with 1.25% reduction
* Refinancing amends debt facilities to refinance term loans with new tranche of refinancing term loans
* Refinancing transaction increases size of its senior secured term loan facility by $200 million to a total aggregate amount of $2.4 billion Source text for Eikon:
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.