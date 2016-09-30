版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 1日 星期六 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-US Foods agrees to acquire Jeraci Foods

Sept 30 US Foods Inc

* US Foods agrees to acquire Jeraci Foods

* US Foods Inc- Transactions is expected to close on October 7. Terms of acquisitions were not disclosed.

* US Foods Inc- Jeraci Foods location will remain open through end of year, after which business will shift to US Foods location in Perth Amboy, New Jersey Source text:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐