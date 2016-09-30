版本:
BRIEF-Dualex to purchase Alberta Oil and Gas assets and private oil and gas companies

Sept 30 Dualex Energy International Inc

* Dualex enters into agreements to purchase Alberta Oil and Gas Assets and private oil and gas companies, plans private placement and announces management changes and share consolidation

* Says CEO and president Garry Hides resigned

* Will seek shareholder approval to undertake a 10 for 1 consolidation of company's common shares.

* Says Ken Tompson appointed CEO and president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

