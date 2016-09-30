BRIEF-Amerigo provides labour update at MVC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Amerigo Resources Ltd
* Amerigo provides labour update at MVC
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -During month of Sept 2016, MVC has been engaged in negotiations with 216-member union to renew MVC'S current collective agreement
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -MVC is also taking necessary operational and legal steps to be prepared for a strike
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -Minera Valle Central requested mediation services of Labor Authority in order to extend negotiations
* Amerigo resources says Minera Valle has presented its final offer which was rejected by vote of majority of union members on September 27, 2016
* Amerigo resources ltd - MVC will continue its discussions with union in following days, in an effort to reach a new collective agreement.
* Amerigo Resources Ltd -A strike could potentially be postponed to commence on first working shift on October 11, 2016 Source text :
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
