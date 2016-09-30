版本:
BRIEF-Chiasma names Mark J. Fitzpatrick as CEO

Sept 30 Chiasma Inc

* Chiasma names Mark J. Fitzpatrick chief executive officer

* Says CEO Mark Leuchtenberger resigned

* Fitzpatrick currently serves as Chiasma's chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

