BRIEF-Northern Vertex Chairman re-appointed as President and CEO

Sept 30 Northern Vertex

* Appointed as President and CEO to spearhead development of moss gold-silver project to commercial production

* Berry replacing incumbent President and CEO Dick Whittington

