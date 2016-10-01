BRIEF-Universal Ventures terminates acquisition agreement with Promitheas

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 30 Universal Ventures Inc
* Termination of acquisition agreement to acquire Promitheas Interest'l Ltd.
* Will not be proceeding with private placement financing it was to undertake in connection with proposed transaction
* "Universal will seek out and evaluate new opportunities"
* Agreement with Promitheas terminated in accordance with its terms as proposed transaction did not complete by September 30, 2016
* "Universal will request that its common shares be reinstated for trading as soon as possible"
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
