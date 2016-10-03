版本:
BRIEF-Kulicke & Soffa appoints Fusen Chen as president and CEO

Oct 3 Kulicke And Soffa Industries Inc

* appoints Fusen Chen as president and CEO

* Jonathan Chou, chief financial officer and interim CEO, will continue to serve as CFO of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

