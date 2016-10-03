BRIEF-Dynegy reaches tentative agreement regarding Illinois Power generating notes restructuring

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 3 Dynegy Inc
* $825 million in existing 2018, 2020 and 2032 Genco notes will be exchanged
* Dynegy reaches tentative agreement regarding Illinois Power generating notes restructuring
* Agreement in principle with illinois power generating co, ad hoc group of Genco bondholders to restructure $825 million in unsecured debt
* Genco to continue making interest payments on Genco notes, with payments netted against proposed cash consideration
* Notes to be exchanged for $210 million in new 7-year co's unsecured notes, $139 million cash consideration, 10 million Dynegy Inc. warrants
* Notes to be exchanged for 10 million Dynegy Inc. warrants with a 7-year tenor and strike price of $35 per share
* Co, Genco, ad HOC Group have agreed holders of Genco notes who enter into RSA on, before agreed date will be paid pro rata share of $9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
