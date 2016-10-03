版本:
BRIEF-Appili Therapeutics appoints Kimberly Stephens as chief financial officer

Oct 3 Immunovaccine Inc

* Appili Therapeutics Inc appoints Kimberly Stephens as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

