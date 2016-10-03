版本:
BRIEF-Lion Biotechnologies names Gregory Schiffman as CFO

Oct 3 Lion Biotechnologies Inc :

* Says appointment of Gregory T. Schiffman, as chief financial officer of company, effective immediately

* Lion Biotechnologies appoints Gregory Schiffman as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

