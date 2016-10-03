版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:31 BJT

BRIEF-WSP appoints Bruno Roy as CFO

Oct 3 Wsp Global Inc :

* WSP appoints Bruno Roy as chief financial officer and makes other executive appointments

* Bruno Roy was appointed to position of CFO; nomination marks formal appointment of Alexandre l'Heureux, former CFO to position of CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐