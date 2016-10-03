版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:47 BJT

BRIEF-Caci awarded $22 mln prime contract to continue communication integration support for U.S. Central command

Oct 3 Caci International Inc :

* Caci awarded $22 million prime contract to continue communication integration support for u.s. Central command Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

