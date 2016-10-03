版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Rambus signs license agreement with Xilinx

Oct 3 Rambus Inc :

* Rambus signs license agreement with Xilinx

* Rambus Inc says specific terms of agreement are confidential Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

