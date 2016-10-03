版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-Terex announces receipt of requisite consents for consent solicitation, credit agreement amendment

Oct 3 Terex Corp :

* Terex corporation announces receipt of requisite consents for consent solicitation and credit agreement amendment

* Amended senior secured credit facility providing company with relief from asset sale covenants in its credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

