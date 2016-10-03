版本:
BRIEF-Double Eagle and Veritas Energy forming midland basin E&P operator

Oct 3 Apollo Global Management :

* Funds affiliated with Apollo Global Management and Post Oak Energy Capital announce merger of Double Eagle and Veritas Energy, forming premier midland basin E&P operator

* Newly combined company, which is called Double Eagle Energy Permian Llc has more than 63,000 core midland basin net acres Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [APO.N ]

