2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:54 BJT

BRIEF-Neustar appoints Nick Hulse as chief revenue officer

Oct 3 Neustar Inc

* Neustar appoints digital media, security and telecom veteran Nick Hulse as chief revenue officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

