BRIEF-Strongbridge Biopharma announces appointment of Jeffrey Sherman to board of directors

Oct 3 Strongbridge Biopharma Plc

* Strongbridge Biopharma Plc announces appointment of Jeffrey W. Sherman, M.D., FACP, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

