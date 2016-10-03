版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 3日 星期一 20:18 BJT

BRIEF-Editas Medicine expands senior management team

Oct 3 Editas Medicine Inc

* Cox was most recently VP of rare disease clinical development at Sanofi Genzyme

* Appoints Gerald Cox as chief medical officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

