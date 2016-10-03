版本:
BRIEF-Pivot Technology Solutions acquires Teramach

Oct 3 Pivot Technology Solutions Inc

* Deal was an all-cash transaction financed by way of Pivot's existing borrowing facilities

* Pivot Technology Solutions acquires Teramach, expands global footprint with Canadian acquisition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

